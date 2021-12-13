Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Challenges Son Babil Khan to Impress Her: 'I'm Most Difficult Critic'

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has penned the most wholesome note on social media. The lengthy message is dedicated to all the single mothers and her son, Babil Khan, who begins filming for YRF’s first OTT project titled The Railway Men. Sutapa began the post on Instagram, “So this week my son started shooting. I am mighty exhilarated for this Babil khan kid.” She wanted to tell all the single mothers that parenting is tough. Especially, when the kid is used to being around both parents for nearly two decades. Applauding all the single mothers, Sutapa affirmatively said although parenting gets tough, it’s not impossible.

Next, she apologised to Babil as after spending three decades with a legend – late husband, Irrfan – her standards now are very high.

She also told her son that she doesn’t want to overburden him. However, she has a reminder for Babil that she is the most difficult critic to please, something Irrfan would often state. “So there is a long list, and one must tick all the boxes before I pronounce them a good actor which will take you a long time,” added Sutapa. It’s only the beginning for Babil, she said and so she happily gives him the first tick for his hard work.

Sutapa also said that she understands being cast in the upcoming project with the best actors has overwhelmed Babil. However, it makes her happy that he will be learning from some of the best people in the business. “All the best, give it your soul but don’t be in a hurry to get those right ticks because trying, failing and then getting it right is the trick. You can never hurry your father’s legacy,” signed off Sutapa.

The Railway Men is directed by Shiv Rawail. Announcing the project on social media, Babil wrote, “Honoured to be a part of The Railway Men - a tribute to the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Saluting the courage of people who saved lives 37 years back.” Babil will share the screen with R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu.

The Railway Men is scheduled for a digital release on December 2, 2022.

