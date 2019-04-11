English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Emotional Note About the Longest Year of Their Life
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a lengthy Facebook post highlighting the couple's struggle while the former was being treated with cancer.
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote a lengthy Facebook post highlighting the couple's struggle while the former was being treated with cancer.
It’s never easy to fight a cancer battle, but many Bollywood celebs have survived this battle bravely. From Irrfan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap to Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala, it has been a long journey for all these celebs who have faced this emperor of great maladies. Last year, one of Bollywood’s finest actors Irrfan came under limelight when the actor shared the news of him being diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour.
The actor, who has also been a part of Hollywood, flew to London for treatment, where he tried to stay away from all the attention. His constant companion throughout this journey was his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, who has encouraged the actor and given him confidence.
While the actor has returned to India and is back to shoot for his next, his wife Sutapa has penned down an emotional post, talking about their painful last year. Sutapa, who is an alumnus of National School of Drama, wrote, "Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends, relatives, strangers and a connection with the universe which gives us a small chance for this new start. It seems unbelievable… never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well… never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking. I can’t take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not being able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us.”
"I don’t see beyond one day and that day is today where everything seems fine. For today we go back to work.and the dance and song of life continues. Thank you for believing in your prayers," she continued.
See Facebook post here:
Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting in Udaipur for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi medium, which is a sequel to Hindi Medium (2018). The actor will be sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.
