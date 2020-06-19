Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Heartfelt Eulogy For 'Special Soul Boy' Sushant Singh Rajput

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan took to his social media account to express his shock and grief at Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Remembering him, Babil shared a photo of the late actor and advised one to see a doctor when they see clear signs of depression.

“WTF is happening? I can’t find the words, Man. If you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead."

The Maqbool actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar replied to her son’s post and paid tribute to the Kai Po Che actor.

She took to the comments section to express how difficult social media makes it to understand what a person is going through.

Sutapa also fondly remembered Sushant calling him a “special soul boy.”

Sutapa’s comment reads, “Human Mind is not something one can decifer in social media...why why we will never know.. The least we can do is not judge a vulnerable fragile sensitive person.. We can dwell on our loss because one doesn't come across often a youngster in Bollywood who reads quantum physics, Poetry supports organic farming sends kids to NASA is deep in astronomy. does charity And yoga and spritualism ..special soul special boy.. I am so sorry you were in so much pain. May you reach for stars look closely at them while you are there. You will always have a special place in my heart since your first interview sushant.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed. He was 34. His last rites were performed on Monday by his family and his ashes were immersed at his hometown of Patna.



