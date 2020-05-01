MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

I Have Not Lost I've Gained In Every Which Way, Writes Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa In Moving Post

Image courtesy: Facebook

Image courtesy: Facebook

Sutapa and Irrfan met each other during their college days at National School of Drama, Delhi where they fell in love with each other and later tied the knot in 1995.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
Share this:

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a healtfelt message for the actor, who passed away on Wednesday.

She updated her Facebook display picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: "I have not lost I have gained in every which way...."

Reacting to the post, several users paid condolences to her and her sons, Babil and Ayan.

"You are strong. Love," a user commented.

Another user wrote: "Super salute to you."

Here's what Sutapa Sikdar posted:

irrfan

Sutapa and Irrfan met each other during their college days at National School of Drama, Delhi where they fell in love with each other and later tied the knot.

They shared the common love for cinema and art. They wed in February 1995 and were blessed with son Babil and Ahan through their 25 years of happily married life.

During an interview, Irrfan had recalled how Sutapa was his pillar during his battle with the rare disease. He had said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

Although the couple did not express their love out in the public, their strong bond was apparent whenever Irrfan spoke about Sutapa. The couple's 25 years of blissful married life is nothing short of a fairytale romance.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres