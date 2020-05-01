I Have Not Lost I've Gained In Every Which Way, Writes Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa In Moving Post

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to pen a healtfelt message for the actor, who passed away on Wednesday.

She updated her Facebook display picture with an adorable picture of herself hugging Irrfan and captioned: "I have not lost I have gained in every which way...."

Reacting to the post, several users paid condolences to her and her sons, Babil and Ayan.

"You are strong. Love," a user commented.

Another user wrote: "Super salute to you."

Here's what Sutapa Sikdar posted:

Sutapa and Irrfan met each other during their college days at National School of Drama, Delhi where they fell in love with each other and later tied the knot.

They shared the common love for cinema and art. They wed in February 1995 and were blessed with son Babil and Ahan through their 25 years of happily married life.

During an interview, Irrfan had recalled how Sutapa was his pillar during his battle with the rare disease. He had said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

Although the couple did not express their love out in the public, their strong bond was apparent whenever Irrfan spoke about Sutapa. The couple's 25 years of blissful married life is nothing short of a fairytale romance.