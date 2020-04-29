MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar was His Reason to Live, Here's a Look Back at Their Love Story

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar's marriage completed 25 years in 2020.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He died in the presence of his family-- wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ahan. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and finally succumbed to colon infection.

His love life and marriage with Sutapa is a story for all ages. The two were fellow mates in the National School of Drama in New Delhi and fell in love during their college days. They shared the common love for cinema and art. They wed in February 1995 and were blessed with son Babil and Ahan through their 25 years of happily married life.








View this post on Instagram


And so it began... #marijuanow #irrfankhan #sutapasikdar #indiancinema


A post shared by Yash Mishra (@yashmishra91) on


During an interview, Irrfan had recalled how Sutapa was his pillar during his battle with the rare disease. He had said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."


Although the couple did not express their love out in the public, their strong bond was apparent whenever Irrfan spoke about Sutapa. The couple's 25 years of blissful married life is nothing short of a fairytale romance.




Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres