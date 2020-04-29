Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar was His Reason to Live, Here's a Look Back at Their Love Story

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He died in the presence of his family-- wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ahan. In 2018, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and finally succumbed to colon infection.

His love life and marriage with Sutapa is a story for all ages. The two were fellow mates in the National School of Drama in New Delhi and fell in love during their college days. They shared the common love for cinema and art. They wed in February 1995 and were blessed with son Babil and Ahan through their 25 years of happily married life.



During an interview, Irrfan had recalled how Sutapa was his pillar during his battle with the rare disease. He had said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

Although the couple did not express their love out in the public, their strong bond was apparent whenever Irrfan spoke about Sutapa. The couple's 25 years of blissful married life is nothing short of a fairytale romance.



