Irrfan, Radhika Madan Watch Angrezi Medium Together on Streaming Platform, See Pic

On Sunday, Irrfan announced that Angrezi Medium which released on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak was re-released on a streaming platform. The film, which is currently being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP is being watched together by the Angrezi Medium squad.

Radhika Madan, the lead actress of the film, took to social media to share a screenshot on social media featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan chatting on a video call. While Irrfan has also joined in the conversation, his picture is missing and only the actor's name is visible on the screen.

“The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW!” Radhika captioned the pic on Instagram.

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Revolving around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika, the film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 crossover hit comedy, Hindi Medium.

The film opened to rave reviews, with people admiring the concept and acting in the film, however, soon after the Angrezi Medium had released in cinema halls, in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19, theaters across multiple states were ordered to be shut by the government.

Follow @News18Movies for more



