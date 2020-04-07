MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Irrfan, Radhika Madan Watch Angrezi Medium Together on Streaming Platform, See Pic

Irrfan, Radhika Madan Watch Angrezi Medium Together on Streaming Platform, See Pic

Angrezi Medium, which is currently being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP is being watched together by the film's squad.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Share this:

On Sunday, Irrfan announced that Angrezi Medium which released on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak was re-released on a streaming platform. The film, which is currently being streamed on the newly-launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP is being watched together by the Angrezi Medium squad.

Radhika Madan, the lead actress of the film, took to social media to share a screenshot on social media featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku Sharda, director Homi Adajania and producer Dinesh Vijan chatting on a video call. While Irrfan has also joined in the conversation, his picture is missing and only the actor's name is visible on the screen.

“The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin’ to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW!” Radhika captioned the pic on Instagram.

Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Revolving around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika, the film also has Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 crossover hit comedy, Hindi Medium.

The film opened to rave reviews, with people admiring the concept and acting in the film, however, soon after the Angrezi Medium had released in cinema halls, in order to arrest the spread of COVID-19, theaters across multiple states were ordered to be shut by the government.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,226

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,808

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,762

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres