Irrfan-Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium Trailer has Very Little of Kareena Kapoor Khan

The wait is over! The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium.

The trailer begins with a school function where Irrfan’s daughter essayed by actress Radhika Madan is receiving an award. Single father, Irrfan shares his feelings on the stage about his daughter’s achievement in broken English. Later, Radhika as Tarika says she wants to go and study abroad, which forms the major plot of the film. While the sole focus of the trailer is Irrfan and Radhika, we also see Deepak Dobariyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Kiku Sharda among others.

We also, see Kareena in a few sequences, but she has very little to do in the trailer. You can watch the video here:

Prior to the trailer, Maddock Films Twitter had shared Irrfan’s voice message with the audience. In the clip, the actor expresses his desire to promote the film with the same heart the team has created it but he cannot because of his health condition. He further addressed his fans and said that he believes the film will evoke emotions on all levels and hopes they enjoy the trailer and watch the film. Lastly, he concluded his message with an optimistic expression and said, “Wait for me”.

In 2018, Irrfan travelled to London for treatment after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

Angrezi Medium has been helmed by Homi Adajania. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 hit comedy, Hindi Medium that was directed by Saket Choudhary and featured Saba Qamar as the female lead. The comedy-drama will release on March 20.

