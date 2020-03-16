Irrfan's Long-awaited Comeback Angrezi Medium Will be Re-released Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adjania has announced that Irrfan's long-awaited comeback film will be re-released in theatres once the threat of coronavirus gets subsided.

In an Instagram story, Adjania informed, “At midnight all theatres will close across India till the authorities give us further notice. We will re-release Angrezi Medium when it is safe to do so. Till then stay safe and be kind to each other.”

Earlier, the film was scheduled to re-release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir -- regions where cinema halls were first shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"'Angrezi Medium' has been a journey I shall cherish all my life. The one thing I've learned from its making is that whatever be the obstacle if we pour our heart and soul into something, the universe will have our back. As the film now reaches India, we have already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Due to unforeseen circumstances, it will however not release in Kerala, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. We hope for the same affection and support you've been giving us since day one. Our movie will reach these places when the time is right, but rest assured, just like Irrfan said, 'wait for us'," film's producer Dinesh Vijan had said at the time.

Angrezi Medium received an average response at the box office after its nationwide release, barring the three regions. The film’s box office total stands at a little less than Rs 10 crore after its first weekend, according to a report on Box Office India.

Angrezi Medium revolves around a father-daughter relationship, played out by Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawall and Sara Bodinar have penned the screenplay.