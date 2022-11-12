Is 4th Episode Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable Season 2 Delayed?

Since its debut, Unstoppable with NBK has held viewers’ attention. The show’s host, Nandamuri Balakrishna, captivated millions of viewers’ hearts during the first season. The talk show is a one-stop destination to catch up with the illustrious star of Tollywood. He has enthralled viewers with his on-screen antics in Telugu movies for many years. Now, the actor has also ventured into other segments of the entertainment industry and started his chat show on Aha called Unstoppable 1. It is the highest-rated chat show on IMDb.

Currently, in its second season, there were some issues with the telecast of its fourth episode. Before the telecast could happen, several media reports indicated that the episode will not be broadcast today. The OTT platform Aha scheduled a time to upload the episode but after surpassing the time, viewers cited a delay in publishing the content. So far, the OTT platform has not issued any statement about the delay.

Before it, on October 28 the makers had no new episode to stream. According to sources familiar with the development, the third episode was originally supposed to feature legendary actress Dhanya Balakrishna and her current co-star Shruti Haasan, and actress Ramya Krishnan from the Baahubali franchise. However, call sheet complications hindered the shoot from going as scheduled. As a result, the producers have resorted to broadcasting the unedited version of the first episode, which stars politicians Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

What’s new in this season?

The launch of the program was executed in an unconventional style. It arrived with a special theme song that fits the tone of the program. The peppy anthem features the signature foot-stomping tune featured in its superhit soundtracks. Roll Rida and Mahati Swara Sagar were the creators. NBK engages in an incredible dialogue with talk show guests. Every episode has a new celebrity as a guest. To captivate both guests and fans with his onscreen antics, NBK dons his distinctive avatar.

