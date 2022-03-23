Is Actor Dhivyadharshini Pregnant? Well, No. Here's What the Real Story is

A viral photo of the popular Vijay TV host Dhivyadharshini, also known as DD, has confused the fans. The photo, which showed DD pregnant and taking a baby shower, initially made the fans believe that she was going to be a mother for the second time. However, it was later revealed that Dhivyadharshini is not pregnant and the photo was clicked during the shooting of her next film, directed by Sundar C.

Earlier, Dhivyadharshini shared on Twitter that she joined the cast of Sundar C’s upcoming film. " Ooty, family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion, and comedy. Idelam sonnale u will know who is the Master. Yes, happily part of Sundar C sir’s film along with r handsome heroes @JiivaOfficial sir & @Actor_Jai wait 4gala family entertainer soon @khushsundar mam when r u joining?" Dhivyadharshini tweeted a few days ago.

Ooty, family drama, brothers & sister play,confusion and comedy.Idelam sonnale u will know who is the Master. Yes happily part of Sundar.c sir’s film along with r handsome heroes @JiivaOfficial sir & @Actor_Jai wait 4gala family entertainer soon @khushsundar mam whn r u joining? pic.twitter.com/yqeZH8FUDW— DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) February 25, 2022

Dhivyadharshini will also feature in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film was expected to have a theatrical release in late 2020, but production of the film was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhivyadharshini first appeared on television in 1999 when she auditioned for the role of child anchor on Vijay TV’s Ungal Theerpu. She made her acting debut in K wherein she played a serious character. Balachander’s television serial Rekkai Kattiya Manasu, which aired on Raj TV, helped her achieve recognition and other acting projects.

After a few more cameo appearances in films, Dhivyadharshini returned to television, where she featured in the Raadan Media productions Selvi and Arase. She has also worked as a film dubbing artist, voicing characters such as Vega Tamotia in Saroja (2008) and Piaa Bajpai in Goa (2010).

She has been a regular host on Vijay TV since 2007, and in 2014, she launched her show, Koffee with DD.

