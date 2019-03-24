English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expecting Her Second Child?
A photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing the rounds on social media has made fans speculate that the actress and former Miss World may be pregnant with her second child.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
The Goan Everyday photographed Aishwarya strolling bare foot on a beach with actor and husband Abhishek Bachchan and was wearing a white shirt and a pair of shorts. Looking at her bulging stomach, a couple of Twitter users felt Aishwarya was pregnant with her second child.
A social media user asked if the actress was pregnant. Another replied: "No she's not".
An excited fan tweeted: "I am also waiting Aish to having one more baby."
Aishwarya married Abhishek in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, a daughter, in 2011.
Aishwarya was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Fanney Khan".
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and @juniorbachchan at Benaulim Beach yesterday as captured by Santosh Mirajkar for The Goan Everyday #Bollywood #Goa #beaches #ItsBetterInGoa #bollywoodstars #actors #news #BestNewspaper #HoliHai #Holi #HoliHoliday #Holi2019 pic.twitter.com/Da0mK0uMcc— The Goan Everyday (@thegoaneveryday) March 21, 2019
It’s just the picture but I don’t think she is ♂️ pregnancy can’t stop her to go to Cannes but what i am worried if she’s are her next movies ☹️ overall I really want her to have another kid— Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) March 21, 2019
No she’s not https://t.co/qO9a6fVsPN— Aishwarya Rai (@my_aishwarya) March 21, 2019
