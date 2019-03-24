LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expecting Her Second Child?

A photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing the rounds on social media has made fans speculate that the actress and former Miss World may be pregnant with her second child.

IANS

Updated:March 24, 2019, 11:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expecting Her Second Child?
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
A photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing the rounds on social media has made fans speculate that the actress and former Miss World may be pregnant with her second child.

The Goan Everyday photographed Aishwarya strolling bare foot on a beach with actor and husband Abhishek Bachchan and was wearing a white shirt and a pair of shorts. Looking at her bulging stomach, a couple of Twitter users felt Aishwarya was pregnant with her second child.




A social media user asked if the actress was pregnant. Another replied: "No she's not".

An excited fan tweeted: "I am also waiting Aish to having one more baby."







Aishwarya married Abhishek in 2007. They welcomed their first child, Aaradhya, a daughter, in 2011.

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Fanney Khan".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram