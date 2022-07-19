Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant Again? Latest Video With Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan Lead To Rumours

The internet is convinced that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could be pregnant again. The rumours came into being after pictures and videos of her at the Mumbai airport went viral online. On Tuesday, Aishwarya was seen making her way back into the bay with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya in tow. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black.

Aishwarya can be seen in a stunning oversized black dress along with her daughter Aaradhya pacing hands in hands with her mother in a black tracksuit. Meanwhile, Abhishek rocked a pink sweatshirt with a pair of joggers.

Fans claim to have spotted a baby bump and believe that Aishwarya is hiding her bump using her long coat. “Is she pregnant,” a fan asked while commenting on a video shared by the paparazzo. “Is she pregnant? That’s why she is covering herself,” another added. “Pregnancy itni kya chupani,” another comment read.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai took the Internet by storm when the makers of Ponniyin Selvan-1 released her promo poster. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period action drama film is an adaptation of a historical novel penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Aishwarya would be chronicling the role of Nandini, a Puzhavoor Princess, and wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 will also feature a multi-talented star cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban. The film is slated to release on September 30.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Tushar Jalota’s OTT release Dasvi where the actor was seen opposite Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film was met with mixed reviews with praise for its storyline, humor, performances, and social message but criticism for its inconsistency in its screenplay. He has the sequel of his OTT series Breathe in the pipeline.

