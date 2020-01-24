Take the pledge to vote

Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant, Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'

Not just Aishwarya Rai's pregnancy, netizens also came up with weird speculations reacting to Abhishek Bachchan's tweet.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Is Aishwarya Rai Pregnant, Fans Wonder After Abhishek Bachchan Promises 'Surprise'
Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachhan are speculating if she is pregnant for the second time, and it's all because of Abhishek Bachchan's tweet that he has a surprise announcement in store for fans!

Abhishek recently tweeted: "Hey guys! Have a surprise for all of you. Stay tuned!!"

Netizens began to speculate a variety of possibilities, including Aishwarya's pregnancy.

Commenting on Abhishek's post, a user wrote: "2nd baby?"

Another commented: "Sibling for your daughter?"

Another user wrote: "One more junior bachchan on the way?"

Not just Aish's pregnancy, netizens also came up with weird speculations reacting to Abhishek's tweet.

While one fan guessed he might be talking about Dhoom 5, another thought the actor is planning a retirement from his Bollywood career. Still another guessed he was talking about Amazon Prime's Breathe season 2 while another user felt Abhishek was probably coming up with a sequel to his debut film Refugee.

Topping the chart of weird speculations is a user who commented: "Are you going to host the next season of KBC on @SonyTV in place of your father @SrBachchan? by the way how is his health now?"

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has just started shooting for his next film Bob Biswas in Kolkata.

