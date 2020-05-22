Is Ajay Devgn Starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India Eyeing Vijay Diwas Release?

Abhishek Dudhaiya's upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war was scheduled to release on Independence Day, but will reportedly be pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Producers were reportedly eyeing Republic Day 2021 release but are now considering a more appropriate date.

Now, according to a new report in Mid-day, the makers are considering December 16th as the release date as it is the 49th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, when India won the war in 1971.

A source quoted in the publication said, "A week-long stint that includes filming some action sequences featuring Ajay Devgn, is left. Initially, the makers were toying with the idea of releasing it on January 26 next year, but then realised that Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war, is celebrated on December 16. It is only fitting that a retelling of a chapter from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war arrive at the theatres around the same time."

The source also said that even though Ajay's other 2020 release Maidaan was scheduled to release on December 11th, it is far from completion. "Maidaan will be ready for release only in 2021. The makers were also contemplating a Diwali release for Bhuj, but decided against it because so many big-ticket projects are vying for the slot," the source added.

Apart from Ajay, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk amongst others. It tells the story of how 300 women repaired a damaged strip of landing in a Bhuj airport overnight, which helped India's victory in the war.

