MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Is Ajay Devgn Starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India Eyeing Vijay Diwas Release?

Is Ajay Devgn Starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India Eyeing Vijay Diwas Release?

Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, which was scheduled to release on Independence Day 2020, will likely be postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
Share this:

Abhishek Dudhaiya's upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war was scheduled to release on Independence Day, but will reportedly be pushed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Producers were reportedly eyeing Republic Day 2021 release but are now considering a more appropriate date.

Now, according to a new report in Mid-day, the makers are considering December 16th as the release date as it is the 49th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, when India won the war in 1971.

A source quoted in the publication said, "A week-long stint that includes filming some action sequences featuring Ajay Devgn, is left. Initially, the makers were toying with the idea of releasing it on January 26 next year, but then realised that Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war, is celebrated on December 16. It is only fitting that a retelling of a chapter from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war arrive at the theatres around the same time."

The source also said that even though Ajay's other 2020 release Maidaan was scheduled to release on December 11th, it is far from completion. "Maidaan will be ready for release only in 2021. The makers were also contemplating a Diwali release for Bhuj, but decided against it because so many big-ticket projects are vying for the slot," the source added.

Apart from Ajay, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk amongst others. It tells the story of how 300 women repaired a damaged strip of landing in a Bhuj airport overnight, which helped India's victory in the war.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading