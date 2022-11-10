Is Akshay Kumar Planning Awara Paagal Deewana Sequel With Ahmad Khan?

While news of the third instalment of the comedy classic Hera Pheri keeps surfacing now and then, there has never been any official statement about it. However, we may very well see a sequel to another Akshay Kumar film from the early 2000s. Remember the 2002 action comedy Awara Paagal Deewana that boasted Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Aarti Chhabria among others? The film, directed by Vikram Bhatt, was known for the comedy scenes involving Paresh Rawal and Johnny Lever and some breathtaking action and stunts performed by Khiladi Kumar, some of which were inspired by the Hollywood film The Matrix.

The movie is now soon going to get a sequel. In fact, Akshay Kumar has held multiple meetings with producer Firoz Nadiadwala to hold talks on the revival of three projects. Awara Paagal Deewana is reported to be one of them, while the others are Hera Pheri and Welcome. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Akshay and Firoz have zeroed in on choreographer-director Ahmad Khan to direct the Awara Paagal Deewana sequel and the trio is working on the dates. Ahmad Khan was also involved in the first film as he choreographed the songs in Awara Paagal Deewana and thus sources say that Akshay Kumar thinks he understands the project well.

The source further added, “They are currently working to develop an appropriate idea for the sequel, after which they will start working on the script. However, they are not rushing into it and are giving it their all, as they want to do complete justice to the original”.

Akshay has, earlier, in various interviews, named his Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Paagal Deewana as one of his favourite characters that he has played.

