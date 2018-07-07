GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is Akshay Kumar Unhappy With Gold and Satyameva Jayate Clash at Box Office?

Akshay and John have worked together in "Garam Masala", "Desi Boyz" and "Housefull 2".

IANS

Updated:July 7, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
Akshay Kumar in a still from the Bollywood film Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar shares a close bond with John Abraham but he does not seem to be happy with his film Gold and the latter's forthcoming movie Satyameva Jayate releasing on the same date.

Akshay and John have worked together in Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2 but now, Gold and Satyameva Jayate is going to clash against each other on Independence Day (August 15).

Talking about the clash, John had said: "Akshay is my good friend. We get along really well and we wish best for each other... to avoid clash between the two films is T-Series and Excel Entertainment's responsibility."

Akshay sarcastically expressed his displeasure over the issue by taking a jibe at John's statement.

"It is true that he is my friend... and I have learned that anyone can release their film with other actor's film so, next time, I will also do the same (laughs).

"We can release our film together on any occasion, be it Eid, Diwali or Christmas as we all are friends" said Akshay while interacting with the media during the music launch of "Gold" along with his co-actors Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor and director Reema Kagti on Friday here.

A historical sports drama, inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, Gold traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.

It is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film will release on August 15

