Is Akshay Kumar's Marjaawaan Song Poster from Bell Bottom Copied from This Pic?

Akshay Kumar is all set to bring his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom on August 19 in cinemas. Amid the pandemic, it is the first Bollywood film getting a theatrical release in hopes of bringing the audience back to cinema halls.

The trailer of Bell Bottom was launched in New Delhi recently. The first song Marjaawaan featuring Akshay and Vaani Kapoor has been unveiled. A couple of posters with Akshay and Vaani were launched in the lead up to the song launch. However, one of the posters with Vaani and Akshay is said to be copied from a social media influencer’s post.

An Instagram page, popular for calling out ripoffs in the Bollywood industry, pointed out that the poster had much resemblance to the ones taken by Camille, a digital creator, known for sharing gorgeous photos from her getaways around the globe.

The film is said to be the first Bollywood project to be shot in a bio bubble during the pandemic. The team had a grand trailer launch in the capital, and also celebrated with the theme of Return of the Theatres.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. “Making a large scale film in the pandemic is no easy task. With the support of the entire team, especially Jackky, we were able to do it. The film is made with a lot of hard work and love," Ranjit told IANS.

