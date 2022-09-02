Is Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra the Most Expensive Hindi Film? Find Out Its Budget

Now that the release date of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra is right around the corner, the film is making headlines for numerous reasons. Lately, it has caught the public eye for being the costliest Hindi film ever made. As per the Bollywood Hungama’s reports, the budget of the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni is Rs 410 crore.

And, this does not include the print and publicity expenses. “The makers of the film wanted to create a big screen spectacle like never before,” the source close to the entertainment portal revealed. Furthermore, Ayan and his team have created some mind-blowing graphics that will amaze the audience beyond measure. The source also shared that the trailer is only a tease, but the visuals are the real deal.

Even though the controversies around the film’s impending release have made the Disney and Dharma team feel queasy, they are confident in the work they have done. According to their anticipation, the film that took eight years in the making will work its magic on both the public’s hearts and the box office. “While there is an element of nervousness in the stakeholders, they are also silently confident about the project,” the source mentioned.

For those unaware, the first part of the film co-penned by Hussain Dalal and Ayan Mukherjee is slated for its theatrical release on September 9. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is an action-adventure and fantasy film with an interesting plot. The story revolves around Shiva, who embarks on a journey of love and self-discovery. Moving forward, he encounters many evil forces that pose a threat to his existence along the way. The movie will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Earlier, Mouni Roy, in an interview with the portal, confirmed the news and said, “Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance.”

