Is Allu Arjun A Product Of Nepotism? His Father Replies

The fourth episode of Unstoppable with Nandamuri Balakrishna 2 welcomed Kiran Kumar Reddy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Reddy, former speaker of Andhra, and Radhika Sarathkumar. The fifth episode of NBK 2 was joined by Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind. These two have backed some of the South industry’s magnum opus projects. Movies like Bobbili Raja, Coolie No1 and Preminchukundam Raa were financed by Suresh Babu. While Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun, has produced movies like Magadheera, Dhruva and Pratibandh.

In the show, Nandamuri Balakrishna asked the audience to throw questions at the duo. To which, one person from the audience asked whether Allu Arjun is also a product of nepotism. Allu Aravind replied, saying: “Nepotism is a controversial topic. Bunny is a champion of it, as the majority of his movies are produced by me. Moreover, he is taking forward the legacy of his grandfather and father.’’ Later in the show, when Nandamuri asked Allu Aravind who will be the next Mahanati in the South Indian industry, he replied Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

In fact, the clip of this statement was also shared by Samantha herself. The video is viral on social media.

A person from the audience asked them to name deadly combinations from the film industry. Allu Aravind and Suresh Babu unanimously agreed with Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Allu Aravind said he desires to make a film casting both of them as antagonists or protagonists. Suresh Babu said the storyline should also be powerful to match the strength and fan following of ‘Chiru’ and ‘Balayya’. This was enough to steam up the demand for a movie that features the two talented veterans.

