Is Allu Arjun’s Wife Sneha Reddy Foraying Into Films? Here’s What We Know

Allu Arjun needs no special introduction. The actor, also known as Bunny, got pan-India prominence with the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The Tollywood actor became a pan-India star after featuring in the Sukumar directorial. Matching steps with him in terms of popularity is his wife, Sneha Reddy. She is immensely popular on social media because of her impeccable sartorial choices.

Sneha often posts pictures of herself rocking various outfits on social media platforms, leaving fans gushing over her fashion statements. The 37-year-old also posts adorable family photos with her husband and their kids from time to time to give fans a sneak peek into her personal life.

While Sneha Reddy is already a social media sensation, it looks like she has a surprise up her sleeve for her fans. According to recent reports, she is gearing up to foray into acting soon. It has been reported that Sneha’s first project is not going to be a Telugu film but a Malayalam film.

She will reportedly star opposite a renowned star of Malayalam cinema in the upcoming film. However, these are mere reports as no official confirmation about the same has been rolled out yet. And, Sneha has also been tight-lipped about her debut film, with details like the film’s cast, plot, genre and release date being under wraps.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is all pumped up to commence the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. He will be seen reprising his titular role in the film as Pushparaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahaadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Pushpa 2 will focus on Pushparaj’s clash with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

