Is Angelina Jolie Dating A Real Estate Agent After Divorce With Brad Pitt?

Actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating a real estate agent. Jolie, 42, tells her friends that she isn't ready to date but "she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent. He isn't a celebrity or high profile in any way", a source told eonline.com."Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie was in a very bad place after her split from Brad. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful," added the source.Pitt has also moved on and it is very unlikely that the former couple will be getting back together."People talk about them reuniting but it will never happen. Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they've attempted therapy with the six children they share, they can barely be in the same room together," said the source.Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years of being together earlier. They share six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.