English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is Angelina Jolie Dating A Real Estate Agent After Divorce With Brad Pitt?
Aneglina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years of being together earlier.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Actress Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating a real estate agent. Jolie, 42, tells her friends that she isn't ready to date but "she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent. He isn't a celebrity or high profile in any way", a source told eonline.com.
"Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie was in a very bad place after her split from Brad. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful," added the source.
Pitt has also moved on and it is very unlikely that the former couple will be getting back together.
"People talk about them reuniting but it will never happen. Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they've attempted therapy with the six children they share, they can barely be in the same room together," said the source.
Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years of being together earlier. They share six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.
Also Watch
"Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie was in a very bad place after her split from Brad. Just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful," added the source.
Pitt has also moved on and it is very unlikely that the former couple will be getting back together.
"People talk about them reuniting but it will never happen. Things between Brad and Angie really ended poorly, and while they've attempted therapy with the six children they share, they can barely be in the same room together," said the source.
Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years of being together earlier. They share six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Deepika Padukone Just Take a Dig at Salman Khan With This Comment?
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Mi Gaming Laptop, Mi AI Speaker Mini Launched: Price Specifications And More
- Is Angelina Jolie Dating A Real Estate Agent After Divorce With Brad Pitt?
- Uttarakhand Engineering Student Wins Gandhian Award For Developing ‘Black Box’ For Cars
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins