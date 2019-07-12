Take the pledge to vote

Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celeb on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?

Anita, along with her husband Rohit Reddy, is all set to be part of reality dance show Nach Baliye 9. The show is produced by Salman Khan.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celeb on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
Mona Singh and Anita Hassanandani. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
TV actress Anita Hassanandani, who was last seen in Naagin 3, has been reaching new heights. After doing a few films, along with a number of TV shows, the actress has now moved on to try her hands in a reality show.

Apparently, Anita, along with her husband Rohit Reddy, is all set to be part of Salman Khan produced reality dance show, Nach Baliye 9. The ninth season of the show Nach Baliye, which will air on July 19, has already created a lot of buzz among the audience.

Now, according to the new reports published by Bollywood Life, TV actress Anita Hassanandani is the highest-paid celeb to be the part of the show. As per the source close to the development, Anita was approached for earlier seasons as well. However, she didn’t sign the deal because of some reason. This time around, she was offered a hefty amount to be the part of the show, which she couldn’t refuse.

The source was quoted as saying, “Anita was approached even in the earlier seasons, however, it didn’t materialise. This year, the makers have offered her a good amount to participate in the show, which she couldn’t refuse.”

In an interaction with IANS, Anita talked about her interest in dance and the show, and said, “I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye but couldn't take it up earlier owing to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with fewer commitments, I can focus entirely on the show and do justice to all the performances.”

The show will also have Urvashi Dholakia, Shraddha Arya, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Singh, Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni, Natasha Stankovic and others as contestants.

