Is Anushka Sharma Among The Most Qualified Bollywood Stars? Yes

Actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is counted among the list of most-qualified celebrities. Everyone loves Anushka for her breaking performance in movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and PK but very few know that the Bollywood celebrity is also highly educated.

Born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh, Anushka comes from an army family. Her father Kumar Sharma was an army officer, while her mother Ashima Sharma was a housewife. Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma was in the merchant navy and is now a film producer. Being from an army background, Anushka’s childhood was spent in a lot of discipline.

Anushka Sharma is a self-made actor who didn’t leave any stone unturned when it comes to studying. She was a topper at Army School in Bangalore and completed her graduation from Mount Carmel College before pursuing her MA degree in Economics.

Later, with a dream to make a career in modelling, Anushka moved to Mumbai and joined Elite Model Management. She was groomed by style consultant Prasad Bipata. After debuting at Lakme Fashion Week in 2007, she started getting offers from many brands. After some time, along with getting herself enrolled in acting school, Anushka also started giving auditions for films.

She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which was a turning point for her.

