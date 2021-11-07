Is Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Dating Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Saba Khan?

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, who’s currently seen on Bigg Boss 15, has been grabbing many eyeballs with his entertaining and outspoke personality on the show. He gets along well with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan on the show. In fact, he was declared the new captain in the house this week after co-contestants Karan and Nishant Bhat supported him in the captaincy task.

While he is doing well on the show, rumours about his personal life have begun swirling outside the house. There are rumours about him dating former Bigg Boss contestant Saba Khan. Saba Khan was seen in Season 12 of the reality show. She had entered the show as a commoner along with her sister Somi Khan.

“Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar’s family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her," a source told ETimes. Saba recently showed her support for Umar by giving a shout-out to him on Instagram.

Umar Riaz is a doctor by profession but has acting aspirations. He also worked in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. Umar is quite popular on social media. When Asim was in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Umar had come to meet him during the Family week.

Saba, who hails from Jaipur, began her career in the hospitality industry before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in showbiz. Post Bigg Boss, she did a song called Jatt Yamla with Manish Goplani and later worked with Umar Riaz on Gunaah Karde.

