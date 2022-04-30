Is Baakiyalakshmi Fame VJ Vishal in Love With This Female Lead From Another Show?

Soon after a promo for Vijay Television Awards was released on its YouTube channel, fans started speculating that VJ Vishal, who plays Ezhil in the popular television show Baakiyalakshmi, is in a secret relationship with Riya Vishwanathan, who is playing Sandhya in the hit Tamil show Raja Rani 2.

VJ Vishal is playing the role of Ezhil, the youngest son of Bakkiyalakshmi in the show. Fans believe that Vijay, who is emerging as the favourite iconic hero of many, is in love with the female lead of another Vijay Tv show.

The promo shared on YouTube is of Vijay Television Awards, where VJ Vishal has been awarded the Best Character Actor award. Meanwhile, the promo shows Vishal accepting the award and thanking everyone in his speech.

As the actor was thanking his family and co-stars to the makers for the show, the camera focused on Raja Rani actress Riya, who was giving some cute reactions to Vishal’s speech.

Netizens who took note of the prominence given to Riya in the promo video commented in large numbers.

Baakiyalakshmi premiered on July 27, 2020, has still got the tally viewers hooked to their TV screens. The show has attracted a lot of Tamil audiences to Star Vijay TV.

Coming to Raja Rani 2, Riya, in March this year, replaced Alya Manasa as the show’s female lead.

Riya, sharing the news with friends and family, posted a photo featuring herself in the character of Sandhya and wrote, “To new beginnings #sandhiya #rajarani2 #ips #vijaytelevision

#riyavishwanathan.”

Raja Rani, a Star Vijay show, has captivated the hearts and minds of viewers. Directed by Praveen Bennet, the first season of the family drama starring reel-life couple-turned-real life couple Sanjeev and Alya Manasa was a great hit.

