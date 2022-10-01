Is Bandla Ganesh Trying To Make Amends With Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh?

Tollywood actor and producer Bandla Ganesh has given memorable performances in several movies. He catapulted to fame with Gabbar Singh directed by Harish Shankar. Besides his films, he remains in the news for his strong comments as well. Sometime back, he had openly condemned director Puri Jagannadh for not attending the pre-release event of his son Akash Puri’s film Chor Bazaar, which hit theatres in June.

Jagannadh also criticised Bandla indirectly over his comments. He said that one should use their words sparingly. Now, in a surprising turn of events Bandla has praised Jagannadh in a recent interview.

In the interview, Ganesh was asked why Jagannadh had asked him to be careful while speaking. He said that Jagannadh loves his family that’s why he must have said that. However, Bandla further said that the Liger director is his friend. As a friend, he has full right to call out when Jagannadh is making a right or wrong choice.

Apart from this interview, Bandla also dotted headlines for his film Son of India, which was released some time back. Directed by Diamond Ratnababu, Son of India was a disaster at box office. According to critics, director Ratnababu had penned a good script. However, it was the weak narration which played the spoilsport. Adding to that, critics pointed out the lack of gripping screenplay. These factors made the film quite boring. Mohan Babu’s acting was lauded, but Son of India was unsuccessful at box office. Sainath Thotapalli had written the dialogues.

Son of India revolved around the story of the kidnapping of a minister, a film doctor, and a government officer. An NIA officer is appointed to crack this case. After initial investigation, it is discovered that a driver is behind the kidnappings.

Besides this film, Bandla also remained occupied with his production serial Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar. Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar was loved by audiences. They admired the storyline and acting performances.

