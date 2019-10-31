Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Is Ben Affleck Having Troubles with Sobriety?

The actor was seen arriving at the casino at around 1 am with a female friend and sat at a poker table for a few minutes before leaving.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
Is Ben Affleck Having Troubles with Sobriety?


Ben Affleck was seen leaving a West Hollywood Halloween party apparently drunk on Saturday night. The actor, who has been open about his alcohol addiction and recently celebrated one year of sobriety was then seen gambling at Commerce Casino in Los Angeles after attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball, reported TMZ.

They further reported that the actor was seen arriving at the casino at around 1 am with a female friend and sat at a poker table for a few minutes before leaving.

The report further cited a TMZ video and stated that earlier in the night Affleck seemed to have trouble walking while leaving his hotel for the party as well.

In an earlier interaction with People, a friend of Affleck had opened up about the actor's issues with alcohol and stated that sobriety is difficult and elusive for everyone struggling with alcoholism and the fact that Ben has acknowledged that he is going to slip up from time to time.

Following the incident, Affleck was seen arriving at ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home. The actor shares three children with Garner.

A source told People that Ben owned his mistake.

In a footage obtained by TMZ, Affleck admitted that it happens and it was a slip. The actor, however, added that he won't let it derail him, before entering Garner's home.

