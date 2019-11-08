Is Bigg Boss 13 Scripted? Krushna Abhishek Answers

Bigg Boss 13, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, is in its 13th season already but one question that continues to arise time and again is whether the show is scripted or not. Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, whose sister Arti Singh is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, thinks that the show's format has changed over the years and it is no longer spontaneous.

“Now a days, everybody inside the Bigg Boss house knows what to say and when to fight so that it will appear on television,” said Krushna said during an interaction with News18. He was promoting his debut production Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron.

Actor and Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season 1, added that she, in fact, first acknowledged their relationship on the show itself. To which, Krushna said, "In the first Bigg Boss, she did not have any idea (about how to act inside the house). Kashmera told another contestant that she was in love with Govinda’s nephew. And the next day it was out in the newspapers that Kashmera is dating Krushna."

“That’s how our story started,” he added.

Marrne Bhi Do Yaaron is a comedy-drama, produced by Krushna, directed by Kashmera. The movie is set to be released on November 15.

Watch the video here.

