Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Is Bill Hader Dating Rachel Bilson?
'Barry' actor Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted grabbing coffee together.
credits - Bill Hader/Rachel Bilson instagram
Hollywood actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted grabbing coffee together.
The two stars were seen getting coffee together in Hader's hometown -- Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, reports etonline.com.
In a photograph obtained from TMZ, Bilson, 38, is seen walking with a drink in hand just steps behind the It Chapter Two star, 41, in the coffee shop.
They were also spotted holding hands, and were accompanied by members of Hader's family.
Hader was wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans, completing the look with a black beanie and a blue jean jacket. Bilson was seen in a gray jacket.
Bilson and Hader co-starred in The To Do List in 2013, which was written and directed by Hader's then-wife, Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey parted ways in 2017. They share three daughters together -- Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.
In an interview with Variety, Hader opened up about being friends with his ex-wife. The pair share joint physical and legal custody of their children. The Barry star confessed that his busy career kept him from seeing his children as much as he wanted to.
"I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer. It was terrible," he said.
