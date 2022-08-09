Is BLACKPINK Coming to India? K-pop Group's World Tour Venues Will Break Desi BLINKs' Hearts

Fans of BLACKPINK are preparing for their queens’ comeback! The K-pop group is dropping their new album next month and will head out for their BORN PINK world tour in October. BLINKs (the official fandom name of BLACKPINK) across the globe were hoping to catch a glimpse of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa performing in their country. However, it seems like it continues to be a distant dream for their fans in India.

BLACKPINK recently shared a list of places they will be visiting. They will be travelling through the US, the UK, and even touch Asia but India hasn’t been included in the list. The group will start their tour with performances in Seoul on October 15 and 16, and then take off for concerts in the United States and Canada.

They will then travel to Europe and UK in December — performing in London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam. In January 2023, they will resume their tour with performances in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi. They will then take a break in February and return in March, performing in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Manila. Again taking a break in April, the members will regroup in May for a concert in Singapore. They will end their concert in June with performances in Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland.

While India hasn’t made the cut in the list, we are keeping our fingers crossed that the K-pop group adds a visit to the list.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK confirmed comeback plans. They revealed that their comeback album is titled Born Pink and dropped a trailer as well. The trailer opened with what appeared to be pink fangs with a drop of poison dropping from them. The drop led to a pink-coloured mist. The trailer ended with the title of the album, Born Pink. The new album comes almost two years after BLACKPINK released its first full-length album titled THE ALBUM.

