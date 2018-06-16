GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?

There were rumours hinting that Salman would sign Boney Kapoor’s Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry. However sources said that the actor has opted out of the sequels and will instead be working with brother Sohail Khan in his film Sher Khan.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2018, 8:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Salman Khan’s recent release Race 3 has created quite a buzz and fans are already thronging to theatres to catch their beloved bhaijaan in action. The Ek Tha Tiger actor was until recently busy with events and shows for the promotion of the film. With a string of projects lined up ahead of him, it looks like the Bollywood star will continue to have his hands full.

He will soon be flying to the United States and Canada for his upcoming ‘Da-bangg’ tour. Once he wraps up the tour, he will reportedly start filming for Ali Abbas Zafar’s, ‘Bharat alongside Priyanka Chopra. After this, Salman is slated to start shooting for his brother Arbaz Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3,’ which is being directed by Prabhu Deva.

Meanwhile, there were rumours hinting that Salman would sign Boney Kapoor’s Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry. However sources said that the actor has opted out of the sequels and will instead be working with brother Sohail Khan in his film Sher Khan.

A report by Midday quoted Salman as saying, "There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening.” The actor also added, "I'm doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, 'I will tell you tomorrow' or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening."

As per the report, Boney Kapoor refused to comment on Salman’s latest statement."You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don't want to comment on this further," the producer said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You