Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?
There were rumours hinting that Salman would sign Boney Kapoor’s Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry. However sources said that the actor has opted out of the sequels and will instead be working with brother Sohail Khan in his film Sher Khan.
Salman Khan’s recent release Race 3 has created quite a buzz and fans are already thronging to theatres to catch their beloved bhaijaan in action. The Ek Tha Tiger actor was until recently busy with events and shows for the promotion of the film. With a string of projects lined up ahead of him, it looks like the Bollywood star will continue to have his hands full.
He will soon be flying to the United States and Canada for his upcoming ‘Da-bangg’ tour. Once he wraps up the tour, he will reportedly start filming for Ali Abbas Zafar’s, ‘Bharat alongside Priyanka Chopra. After this, Salman is slated to start shooting for his brother Arbaz Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3,’ which is being directed by Prabhu Deva.
Meanwhile, there were rumours hinting that Salman would sign Boney Kapoor’s Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry. However sources said that the actor has opted out of the sequels and will instead be working with brother Sohail Khan in his film Sher Khan.
A report by Midday quoted Salman as saying, "There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening.” The actor also added, "I'm doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, 'I will tell you tomorrow' or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening."
As per the report, Boney Kapoor refused to comment on Salman’s latest statement."You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don't want to comment on this further," the producer said.
