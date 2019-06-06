Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Is Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Relationship in Trouble Because of Lady Gaga?

Though both Gaga and Cooper have rubbished all reports of any probable romance, their crackling chemistry is almost too palpable to miss.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 6, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Is Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Relationship in Trouble Because of Lady Gaga?
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the London premiere of their film A Star Is Born. (Image: Instagram/Lady Gaga)
Not all relationships are meant to survive and this seems to currently hold true for lovebirds Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper, who have been unhappy in their relationship for sometime now.

If American media outlets are to be believed, then the relationship between the supermodel and the Hollywood actor has been on the rocks for a while now. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, “They haven’t been getting along for a while. They aren’t calling it quits yet, but they are not in a great place.”

Another source told E online, “They want to stay together for their daughter, but neither of them are very happy.”

The news of them being unhappy together started doing rounds after Shayk moved out of their Rs 31 crore LA mansion, taking along their infant daughter with her.

Speculations that something may not be right between the two first surfaced when Cooper’s intimate performance with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Academy Awards earlier this year made headlines worldwide. Though both Gaga and Cooper have rubbished all reports of any probable romance, their crackling chemistry is almost too palpable to miss.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were first linked in April 2015 when they were spotted attending a Broadway show together. They have a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who they welcomed in March 2017. Both Cooper and Shayk have been quite private about their relationship, never revealing much.

