Is BTS Planning a World Tour Soon? Cryptic Lyrical Tweets from Airports All Over The World Leave ARMY Confused

Airports across the world have turned purple and started to tweet lyrics from BTS albums, leaving fans, also known as ARMY, confused. Speculations and rumours of a world tour spread like wildfire on the Internet as retweets and likes on the tweets pile high.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport took Butter’s lyrics and wrote, “Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter! #BTSArmy #BTS.” Heathrow Airport responded with, “The wait is over. The time is now, so let’s do it right. Yeah, we’ll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise." Austin-Bergstrom International Airport tweeted, “We don’t need to worry ‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land" - @BTS_twt Jumping in on #Airporttwitter’s #BTSArmy love.” Tulsa Airport wrote, “Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn." Paris Airport also tweeted the same. San Diego Airport wrote, “Ok @BTS_twt ARMY… “You are the cause of my euphoria.” Monterrey Airport, Mexico, wrote, “Yeah, we’ll keep going. And stay up until we see the sunrise."

Never thought i would see the day where the airports around the world would twt BTS lyrics and abt ARMY 😭💜 There's never a dull moment when your ARMY #AirportTwitter + pic.twitter.com/dbYwxpQG9E— Christina (@ChristyyPhann) April 29, 2022

Along with the thoughtful lyrics were aesthetic purple photos of the airports. Purple is a colour associated with the ARMY and indicates their appreciation of the famous K-pop band, BTS. The ARMY was divided as one half were clearly overjoyed by the leap in trends while the other half was disgruntled by the fact that the airports were only raising their hopes. According to the Hindustan Times, a fan wrote, “Like yoo wtf is going on!!!!!!!! Like why are you doing this to us? At least give us some clue," followed by a string of cry face emojis. A second one tweeted, “Just don’t get our hopes up without reason pls. I don’t want heartbreak." Another fan “If they are doing this just for clout they need to stop."

RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook have still made no comment on this. But they have returned to their residence in Seoul, South Korea from a four-day concert in Las Vegas. The band is gearing up for the release of their new album on the 10th of June this year as per an announcement by Big Hit Entertainment, via Variety.

