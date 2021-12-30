Is Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari Wagh Really Dating Sunny Kaushal?

Sharvari Wagh impressed the audience as well as the critics with her performance in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari has been in the news, not just because of her work but also due to the rumours going around that she is possibly dating Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal. The duo never bothered to clear up their names from the link-up, which contributed to the buzz.

Fans would have possibly believed that they are just good friends and the rumours are false, but when Sharvari attended Vicky and Katrina Kaif’s dreamy marriage in Rajasthan, it became all the more evident that something more than friendship was going on between the two. Fans have rigorously started shipping the duo, however, now in a recent interview, Sharvari has rubbished all the ongoing rumours stating that there is no romantic link-up between her and Sunny.

Sunny and Sharvari first met on the sets of the web series, The Forgotten Army, and ever since they have shared a great bond. Speaking to the website India.com, the actress said that she and Sunny became very good friends and have stayed that way for over the last four years. She even mentioned that Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir, Sunny, and she have beensuch good friends for so long now. “Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours',” she added.

The actress was also quizzed about the biggest and most highlighted wedding of 2021, Katrina and Vicky’s. According to Sharvari, the wedding was as lavish as it is seen in the pictures. She used three words to describe Vicky and Katrina’s nuptials, “It was really pure, happy and a very intimate wedding.” Vicky and Katrina tied the knot earlier this month on December 9.

