Is Chris Pratt Planning to Leave the MCU and Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise? Here's What He Said

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014 when the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released. The 43-year-old actor has been playing the funny, brave, and witty character of Star-Lord along with his team of Guardians, played by Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. However, in a recent interview, the actor has of sorts hinted at his exit from the MCU.

Speaking to Men’s Health magazine, Pratt revealed that the franchise is approaching its end. Although Pratt will star in the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder and another Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in 2023, his character has reached its conclusion. Speaking on how he is coming to terms with the end of one of his notable career-defining roles, Pratt told Men’s Health, “You want to be conscious and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment.” He added that his role as Star-Lord is going away and he wants to be completely present while he is playing the part. Pratt also told Men's Health that one cannot take it in any harder than just being present to the surroundings so he is doing just that.

The actor admitted that it is emotional for him to be on the sets knowing that he will soon be bidding farewell to Star-Lord. Recounting an incident at work, Pratt told Men’s Health that he came across the news that his hometown football team’s quarterback Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver team. “He’s been with Seattle for about ten years. Which has been about the duration of his time working at the MCU.” Pointing out the parallels between his own journey at the MCU and Wilson’s association with the Seattle Seahawks, Pratt said, “I was like, ‘Wait, hold on, what happened?’” He revealed that it is during moments like these that he feels emotions around the last ten years bubbling up. The realisation of the franchise directed by James Gunn coming to an end hits him in waves.

The actor added that although he is not aware of what is going to come next, he is looking for great filmmakers and great stories. “You asked whether or not I’m cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over,” said Pratt.

