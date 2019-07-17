Take the pledge to vote

Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?

While there has been no official confirmation, it is being said that the makers have shortlisted as many as 23 celebrity names as probable contestants for Bigg Boss 13.

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Is Chunky Panday the First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13?
While there has been no official confirmation, it is being said that the makers have shortlisted as many as 23 celebrity names as probable contestants for Bigg Boss 13.
The 13th season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set to be aired on television by the end of September this year. As fans begin to speculate about the probable list of contestants, new names have started cropping up. While there has been no official confirmation, it is being said that the makers have shortlisted as many as 23 celebrity names as potential contestants for Bigg Boss 13.

Among them, Bollywood actor Chunky Panday's name is apparently confirmed, reports DNA India via TellyChakkar. As per the report, the actor is the first confirmed contestant of the next season. However, neither the makers nor the actor himself has made any official confirmation.

Recently, boxer Vijender Singh, actress Mahima Chaudhary and fashion designer Ritu Beri have denied that they will be a part of the reality television show.

According to some reports, Zareen Khan, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Warina Hussain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Rakesh Vashisth, Mahika Sharma, Danny D, Vijender Singh, Rahul Khandelwal, Himansh Kohli, Mahima Chaudhary, Meghna Malik, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, Faizy Boo, Ritu Beri, Sonal Chauhan, Fazilpuria and Siddharth Shukla, are also among the likely contestants.

Bigg Boss, which began in 2006, is an adaptation of an international reality show Big Brother. In India, it now has Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil versions too.

This year, the location of the Bigg Boss house will change from Lonavala to Mumbai. It will be shot in Film City, Goregaon, and will be hosted by Salman Khan.

