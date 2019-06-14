Is Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Dating Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran?

Indian cricketers getting linked on actresses is not a new trend, and the latest cricketer to set the tongues rolling is Jasprit Bumrah. If reports are to be believed, then something is brewing between Jasprit and Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

The rumour started making rounds after they started following each other on Twitter. They have also been leaving comments on each other's posts. In a recent interview, Anupama denied dating Jasprit and said that they are 'just good friends’.

Jasprit is currently busy playing for the Indian cricket team at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Ranked No 1 in ODI bowlers ranking, Jasprit has been raising expectations and hopes for Indian cricket lovers. Similarly, the 23-year-old actress has also been busy with her work. Her filmography includes films such as Sathamanam Bhavati, Natasaarvabhowma and Vunnadhi Okade Zindagi.

This is not the first love-story between a cricketer and an actress. The Indian cricket team has many other successful Bollywood-cricket connections for Bumrah and Anupama to learn from. For instance, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge.

Follow @News18Movies for more