Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Is Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Dating Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran?

Jasprit Bumrah and Anupama Parameswaran have been leaving comments on each other's posts on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Is Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Dating Premam Actress Anupama Parameswaran?
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Indian cricketers getting linked on actresses is not a new trend, and the latest cricketer to set the tongues rolling is Jasprit Bumrah. If reports are to be believed, then something is brewing between Jasprit and Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran.

The rumour started making rounds after they started following each other on Twitter. They have also been leaving comments on each other's posts. In a recent interview, Anupama denied dating Jasprit and said that they are 'just good friends’.

Jasprit is currently busy playing for the Indian cricket team at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. Ranked No 1 in ODI bowlers ranking, Jasprit has been raising expectations and hopes for Indian cricket lovers. Similarly, the 23-year-old actress has also been busy with her work. Her filmography includes films such as Sathamanam Bhavati, Natasaarvabhowma and Vunnadhi Okade Zindagi.

View this post on Instagram

Feels 💫 PC @parameswaranerekkath ♥️

A post shared by anupamaparameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96) on

This is not the first love-story between a cricketer and an actress. The Indian cricket team has many other successful Bollywood-cricket connections for Bumrah and Anupama to learn from. For instance, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra and Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram