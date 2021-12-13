Is Dance-Choreographer Raghav Juyal Dating a Swedish Girl?

Dancer, choreographer and TV presenter Raghav Juyal’s personal life is under wraps most of the time. However, his fun moments with Shakti Mohan are often discussed, not just on TV but also on social media. Although very little is known about the love life of the Dance Plus host, a photo wherein Raghav is striking a romantic pose with a Swedish girl is going viral.

If news reports are to be believed, Raghav Juyal is dating this Swedish girl, Sara Arrhusius. The photos are going viral on social media right now. Sara is also a part of the entertainment industry. She was an intimacy coordinator on Netflix’s popular show ‘Young Royals’.

Apart from this, Sara has acted in several Swedish shows. Raghav is rumoured to be dating Sara since 2018. But a glance at Sara’s Instagram shows that the two have been friends since 2017. In one of the photos, Sarah is wearing a brown jacket and a cap, with Raghav kissing her on the cheeks.

So far, Sara and Raghav are yet to officially confirm their relationship. But, if you look at Sarah’s social media accounts, including Instagram, it contains numerous photos of the two of them together.

Only their close friends know about Raghav and Sara’s relationship. According to reports, Raghav and Sarah met during a trek in India and have been together since. Before this, Raghav was rumoured to be dating Priyal Goyal, but these rumours would make it seem that the earlier stories were untrue.

