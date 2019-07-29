Is Deadpool 3 in MCU Phase 5? Ryan Reynolds Teases Fans with Cryptic Post

Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated slate of Phase 4 films was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con International gathering. Howsoever the fans were left excited with the announcement of multiple films and TV series planned for years 2020 and 2021, Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool sequel failed to make the cut.

Taking the matters into his own hands, the Detective Pikachu star teased fans of the franchise with a post that referenced to Deadpool 3. The post was shared on social media by Reynolds, who revealed that the sequel to his superhero film will be in the Phase 5 slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds shared a post on Sunday (July 28) as he marked the five-year anniversary of the Deadpool test footage 'leak'.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an update on his "investigation" into who might be responsible for releasing the footage online five years ago, and the accompanying caption was enough to make Deadpool and MCU fans go wild. Reportedly, Fox was not very inclined towards Deadpool until the footage leak happened.

See Reynolds' post here:

Ever since the Disney-Fox merger, fans have questioned what that could mean for Deadpool and if the he'll end up in the MCU. Earlier, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hinted, at Comic-Con, about the Fantastic Four and "mutants" -- aka X-Men -- probably being in the MCU Phase 5.

Read: Black Widow's Exclusive Four-minute Comic-Con Footage Leaks Online, Details Inside

Follow @News18Movies for more