Is Dhanush Joining Hands With Director H Vinoth For His Next Project?

Dhanush has delivered some great performances this year, in films such as The Gray Man, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam. His upcoming projects are also equally exciting. As per reports, Dhanush will be joining hands with director H Vinoth for his next. Both artists are busy with their work commitments at the moment. The yet-to-be-tilted film is said to go on floors by 2024.

However, the official announcement for the same is awaited. More details about the star cast, storyline and crew will likely be revealed after the official announcement.

The filmmaker is presently busy shooting the Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu. The film is billed as a bank heist thriller. It is based on a real-life event that took place in Punjab in 1987. It will also feature Manju Warrier and it is set to hit the theatres on January 12, next year. After the film, he will be reportedly collaborating with Superstar Kamal Haasan for the film, tentatively titled KH 233.

On the other hand, Dhanush will be next seen on the silver screens with the bilingual drama Vaathi/Sir. It will be released on December 2. The film is helmed by Venky Atluri and features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Along with the lead, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas will be seen in key roles.

Dhanush is currently busy with Arun Matheswaran’s directorial Captain Miller. Priyanka Arul Mohan has been roped in as the female lead of the drama. It is said that the film is likely to hit theatres later next year. The venture also has Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan and John Kokken in significant roles, among others. The storyline of the film is set against the backdrop of the 1930s and will incorporate an element of dark humour. The actor also has The Gray Man 2 in his kitty.

