Is Disha Vakani's Husband Creating Issues for Her Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah?
It was reported earlier that Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben, will finally be making a return to the long-running show Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah. However, according to a new report, her husband isn't keen on it.
image of disha vakani, courtesy of Instagram
Disha Vakani, popularly known as Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, went on a hiatus from playing the beloved character during her maternity leave. Recently, fans were overjoyed as it was announced the actress was making a comeback after a gap of two years. The makers of the show also released the promo, finalising the news of her return. However, according to a recent report, Disha's husband Mayur Pandya is creating more issues about her return to the show even when the producers are agreeing to his demands.
A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The makers have been trying their best to get Disha back on the show. They have been considerate enough to adjust as per her requirements but looks like Disha's husband isn't convinced. Apart from other demands, the makers promised Disha that she can work only three hours a day and they will also provide her a separate nursery for the kid. However, her husband continues to say no. Hence, it is taking a lot of time for the makers to work out the modalities. Disha wants to return as she has been missing the character as much, however, looks like there is still a lot of time to this."
In a recent interview with the entertainment portal, Mayur had opened up about Disha's return to the show for good. "She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution," he was quoted saying.
Read: Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah is a successfully running TV show airing on Sab TV. It also stars Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Shyam Pathak, Gurucharan Singh amongst others.
