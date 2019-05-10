Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones?

Viserion being killed by the Night King and Rhaegal by Euron makes Drogon the last surviving dragon Daenerys is left with. However, fans are not convinced.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:May 10, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Is Drogon Really the Last Surviving Dragon of Game of Thrones?
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
The fourth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones was a heartbreaking one for animal lovers. While a number of fans were miffed at Jon Snow for not giving a goodbye pat to his direwolf Ghost, many jumped off their seats when they saw Euron's spear inuring Rhaegal and then killing him.

Viserion being killed by the Night King and Rhaegal by Euron makes Drogon the last surviving dragon Daenerys is left with. However, fans are not convinced. Some fans noticed that the opening credits sequence had some Easter eggs hinting about new dragons.

They observed an image of a grown-up dragon accompanied by three smaller ones and theorised that this large dragon can be Drogon while the smaller ones could be his babies. Many believe that while Daenery's travelled Westeros conquering cities, her dragons laid eggs.




To prove their point, some also pointed at a passage from Fire & Blood, a history of the Targaryens where George RR Martin talked about the sex of the dragons. He wrote, "Whilst it is true that determining the sex of a living dragon is a nigh on impossible task, no other source mentions Vermax (the dragon in question) producing so much as a single egg, so it must be assumed that he was male. Septon Barth’s speculation that the dragons change sex at need, being as mutable as flame,’ is too ludicrous to consider."

Meanwhile, a recent post of Pilou Asbæk who plays Euron on the show has also got much attention on social media. He wrote, "Gone with the wind....!!!? Maybe.... can’t wait for episode 5....there will be light! And death.... and coffee cups... Oreos...?...you might see a dragon...or two...or none..." (sic)

While some speculated his post hinting that Drogon might die in the dead episode, some took it as a possibility of new dragons. A Reddit user mentions the promo of episode 5 where a terrified Euron looks in the sky and we hear a dragon screeching in the backdrop. Explaining the scene the user wrote, "Its pretty obvious for me that the 2 things flying at the beginning of the trailer of S8E05 are birds, but couldn't stop thinking about Euron, why would he be scared of 1 dragon when he has seen 2? he was too far away to see if he had an armour. He even took one off without effort, why would he be scared when he didn't even hesitate to fight Drogon after killing Rhaegal."

"Right after the trailer ends, we can hear a dragon screech, and I've been watching all Drogon's sights on the show and his sounds doesn't even seem like that one," he added.

New dragons or no dragons, fans will find out on May 13 when the fifth and penultimate episode of series airs of Hotstar.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
