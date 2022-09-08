Is Eesha Rebba Getting Married To a Tamil Director? What We Know

Actress Eesha Rebba keeps hitting headlines for her combination of alluring looks and films. However, this time she took the internet by storm for a different reason. Rumours about her marriage are going viral on the Internet. There are speculations that Eesha is going to marry a Tamil director. As of now, there have been no reports regarding the name of this director. Reportedly, an official announcement is also going to be made soon. Other details regarding this matter are yet to be revealed.

Eesha has also hogged the limelight for her film Ottu, which was released on Thursday. Ottu narrates the journey of an unemployed person Kichu. Kichu always dreams of making money by easy means. The twist in this film arrives when he is offered to befriend a man named David.

Top showsha video

David has lost his memory. The film revolves around the question of whether Kichu accepts the job and what follows next. Jinse Baskar, Kunchacko Boban and Arvind Swamy make for the stellar cast of the film. Ottu is produced by August Cinema and Cineholix. Fellini TP directed this movie written by S. Sanjeev.

Ottu has also been released as Rendagam in the Tamil language. With this release, Eesha is acting in her third Tamil film.

It remains to be seen whether Ottu performs well at the box office. Eesha is every bit enthusiastic about this movie. She wished her fans Onam and shared the poster of her film Ottu.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/yourseesha/2922489689916871708/

The excitement around this film can be gauged from the amazing response the Ottu team received in Abu Dhabi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eesha Rebba (@yourseesha)

Apart from Ottu, Eesha has also been part of projects like 3 Roses, Most Eligible Bachelor and others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here