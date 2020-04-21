Is Erica Fernandes Dating Kasautii Co-star Parth Samthaan? Actress Clears Air Once For All

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are popular names in the Indian television industry. The two are currently doing the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag and Prerna, respectively.

As soon as the show went on air, rumours about them being a couple started doing the rounds, courtesy their on-screen chemistry. It’s no wonder fans still continue to pair them together.

While everyone is busy talking about their alleged on-again-off-again relationship, Erica claims that she is unfazed by it. In a live chat with ETimes TV, when Erica was asked if the dating rumours bother her and if it affects her personal bond with Parth, the actress shared “No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control.”

Earlier, Parth also denied the rumours in an interview with Times of India. “I am not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. We are great friends and have a lot of fun on the set. We share a good on-screen chemistry as well. During my previous show, I would retire to my make-up room immediately after shooting my scenes, but that’s not the case here. Erica and I have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together," he had said.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama television show produced by Ekta Kapoor. It also stars Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey and Uday Tikekar.