Is Everything Fine Between Bigg Boss Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz?

Television reality show Bigg Boss has seen a number of love stories in the last few years. While some of them have passed the test of time, others have split due to their differences.







The latest season of the show also saw a romantic connection between contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. While the Punjabi actress was evicted early, she came back to the show as Riaz's support in the later episodes.







The lovebirds have been quite vocal about their relationship. However, Himanshi's latest tweet hints about some trouble in their happy paradise.







On Tuesday, Himanshi tweeted, "Nobody wana see us together..." She posted the line with a broken heart emoticon.







Nobody wana see us together..... — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 6, 2020





While we are not sure about what happened between the duo, Riaz was quick to reply to Himanshi's tweet. "@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU, NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!" he assured.







Their fans also commented on the post, wishing a happy life to both of them.







Yaar, I really wanna see you both get married. The only couple I ever liked in BB history ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ get married soon and upload dher sara pictures and dance videos. You are such a great dancer — (@faeintheclouds) April 6, 2020





Don’t loose hope ..we are wth you #Sidmanshi lovers want to see you together pic.twitter.com/BA0ED5LGOq — Dr.Nupur ❣️❣️ (@DrNupurrk) April 7, 2020





The duo has also featured together in the song Kalla Sohna Nai. The romantic song is sung by Neha Kakkar. It has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and written by Babbu.







