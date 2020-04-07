MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Is Everything Fine Between Bigg Boss Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz?

Is Everything Fine Between Bigg Boss Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz?

A tweet put out by Himanshi Khurana indicated people do not want to see her and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riaz together.

Share this:

Television reality show Bigg Boss has seen a number of love stories in the last few years. While some of them have passed the test of time, others have split due to their differences.


The latest season of the show also saw a romantic connection between contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. While the Punjabi actress was evicted early, she came back to the show as Riaz's support in the later episodes.


The lovebirds have been quite vocal about their relationship. However, Himanshi's latest tweet hints about some trouble in their happy paradise.


On Tuesday, Himanshi tweeted, "Nobody wana see us together..." She posted the line with a broken heart emoticon.




While we are not sure about what happened between the duo, Riaz was quick to reply to Himanshi's tweet. "@realhimanshi BABE I AM WITH YOU, NO MATTER WHAT THEY SAY OR DO.!!!" he assured.


Their fans also commented on the post, wishing a happy life to both of them.






The duo has also featured together in the song Kalla Sohna Nai. The romantic song is sung by Neha Kakkar. It has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and written by Babbu.


Read: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Make Their Parents Meet in Music Video 'Kalla Sohna Nai'

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    994,698

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,365,065

    +19,061

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,879

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,488

    +1,834
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres