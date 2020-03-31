Is Everything Not Right in Prateik Babbar-Sanya Sagar's Paradise?

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar’s married life with Sanya Sagar is said to have hit a rough patch. The 33-year-old actor tied the knot with Sanya, a film producer, in January 2019.

According to news portal SpotboyE, the couple has been living separately for the past few weeks.

The report revealed that they have not only unfollowed each other on Instagram with Prateik even deleting his honeymoon pictures from the photo-sharing platform.

Sanya also has been missing from her functions hosted by the Babbar family, including father-in-law Raj Babbar’s marriage anniversary dinner.

She is also reported to not invite Prateik to her play William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, wherein she portrayed the role of Portia.

Prateik, however, rubbished the speculation and asserted everything was fine between them, the report added.

Daughter of BSP leader Pawan Sagar, Sanya and Prateik dated for a couple of years before tying the nuptial knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Their wedding saw the likes of BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and many other politicians.

On the work front, Prateik, who was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, will make his next appearance in Mumbai Saga.

The upcoming film also features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Gulshan Grover, Sharman Joshi among others. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 19.

