GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Is Fifty Shades of Grey Star Dakota Johnson Pregnant? Actress Responds

Speculation about the actor's pregnancy started after TMZ released a video of blue and pink balloons flying above Martin's home.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2018, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Is Fifty Shades of Grey Star Dakota Johnson Pregnant? Actress Responds
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Los Angeles: Actor Dakota Johnson has rubbished pregnancy rumours.

The 29-year-old star, who has been dating the Coldplay lead Chris Martin for almost a year, recently appeared on The Ellen Show.

After she arrived, host Ellen DeGeneres remarked,"That is a mighty tight outfit for someone who's pregnant."

"Well, the only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies," Dakota replied.

Speculation about the actor's pregnancy started after TMZ released a video of blue and pink balloons flying above Martin's home.

Johnson revealed that it was her birthday bash and not the presumed gender-reveal party.

"It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant. I didn't know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go," she said.

"But a lot of people congratulated me," she added.

Johnson is currently awaiting the release of Bad Times at The El Royale and Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...