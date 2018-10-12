Is Fifty Shades of Grey Star Dakota Johnson Pregnant? Actress Responds

: Actor Dakota Johnson has rubbished pregnancy rumours.The 29-year-old star, who has been dating the Coldplay lead Chris Martin for almost a year, recently appeared on The Ellen Show.After she arrived, host Ellen DeGeneres remarked,"That is a mighty tight outfit for someone who's pregnant.""Well, the only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies," Dakota replied.Speculation about the actor's pregnancy started after TMZ released a video of blue and pink balloons flying above Martin's home.Johnson revealed that it was her birthday bash and not the presumed gender-reveal party."It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant. I didn't know that the balloons were going to be released, they were just in an arch. But I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends got let go," she said."But a lot of people congratulated me," she added.Johnson is currently awaiting the release of Bad Times at The El Royale and Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria.