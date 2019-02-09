LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Is Former Student of The Year Sidharth Malhotra Dating Debutante Tara Sutaria?

Sidharth Malhotra is making rounds on the internet for his alleged link-up with Tara Sutaria, the actress who is going to make her Bollywood debut in Punit Malhotra’s Student of The Year 2.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
Image: Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Siddharth Malhotra/Instagram
It is about time that Bollywood endorses the idea of drawing out a legitimate rumoured-to-be-dating list for popular celebrities. If that were to happen anytime soon, the said list can begin with featuring these two names together: Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth is making rounds on the internet for his alleged link-up with Tara Sutaria, the actress who is going to make her Bollywood debut in Punit Malhotra’s Student of The Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff and another debutante Ananya Panday.

Now, if students of the year are involved, how can love-guru Karan Johar not be? It is believed that Karan had introduced the two actors to each other and eventually set them up too.

Sidharth recently appeared on Karan’s latest Koffee With Karan episode alongside buddy Aditya Roy Kapoor. During the show, he opened up about his break-up with Alia Bhatt. About Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez, he was quite upfront in denying any involvement with the both actresses.

Tara and Sidharth have been quite successful so far in keeping their alleged relationship a secret from the media. But it is believed that they both enjoy each other’s company and are comfortable together.

A source stated to Deccan Chronicle, “But nothing intense. They are both busy building their careers. She's just starting out and he's looking to catch up with his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal who have raced far ahead. Distractions are the last thing he needs."

On the professional front, Sidharth is currently shooting with co-star Parineeti Chopra for Jabariya Jodi. The duo had earlier done Hasee toh Phasee together in 2014. Tara is currently involved with her upcoming release Student of The Year 2 and has no further projects lined up.

