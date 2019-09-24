Is Gauahar Khan Not Keen on Playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is having new twists and turns every day, attracting the attention of all the viewers. This has also resulted in the show getting high TRPs. However, ever since Hina Khan aka Komolika has left the show to focus on her upcoming Bollywood projects, the makers have been keen on roping in a stylish actress to fill in the space.

According to the latest article published in The Times of India, the makers have finally come to a decision as they have decided to rope in Gauahar Khan for the role. The buzz about the Bigg Boss 7 winner grabbing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been on for a few days.

However, the latest reports indicate that Gauahar Khan is not willing to step into the shoes of Hina Khan for the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sources close to the actress have revealed to TOI that the actress is not playing the role of new Komolika.

While she had a meeting with the makers, and also gave a look test, she is not very keen on playing the role. Instead, the actress is currently considering a few web projects.

The source was quoted saying, “The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house. The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed.”

Other actresses, who were also in the news for being approached to play Komolika were Karishma Tanna and Alisha Panwar. However, there has been no confirmation on who will play the role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.