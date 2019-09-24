Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Is Gauahar Khan Not Keen on Playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

Other actresses, who were also in the news for being approached to play Komolika were Karishma Tanna and Alisha Panwar.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Is Gauahar Khan Not Keen on Playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Gauahar Khan Official channel
Loading...

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is having new twists and turns every day, attracting the attention of all the viewers. This has also resulted in the show getting high TRPs. However, ever since Hina Khan aka Komolika has left the show to focus on her upcoming Bollywood projects, the makers have been keen on roping in a stylish actress to fill in the space.

According to the latest article published in The Times of India, the makers have finally come to a decision as they have decided to rope in Gauahar Khan for the role. The buzz about the Bigg Boss 7 winner grabbing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been on for a few days.

However, the latest reports indicate that Gauahar Khan is not willing to step into the shoes of Hina Khan for the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Sources close to the actress have revealed to TOI that the actress is not playing the role of new Komolika.

While she had a meeting with the makers, and also gave a look test, she is not very keen on playing the role. Instead, the actress is currently considering a few web projects.

The source was quoted saying, “The makers are very keen on having Gauahar on-board to play Komolika on the show. Gauahar even gave the look test and has been in constant talks with the production house. The makers seem convinced and are insisting on having Khan as the new Komolika, but Gauahar is in a dilemma given that she has other web series and projects in hand. However, final talks and modalities are yet to be discussed.”

Other actresses, who were also in the news for being approached to play Komolika were Karishma Tanna and Alisha Panwar. However, there has been no confirmation on who will play the role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram