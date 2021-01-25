Is Ginni Chatrath's Pregnancy the Real Reason Behind 'Kapil Sharma Show' Suddenly Going off Air?

Rumours have been rife for quite sometime that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant for the second time. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in December 2019.

Media reports have been doing the rounds that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air and will not premiere fresh episodes post mid-February. In fact, a teaser promo was also not shown after the recent episode with singers Hariharan, Pankaj Udhas and Anup Jalota was aired on Sunday evening.

The reason for the show going off air suddenly has been revealed to be that since the film industry is not seeing any new releases, Bollywood celebrities, who usually come on the show to promote their films, are not to be found. Hence, the makers have decide to take a break for a couple of months and return with a fresh season of The Kapil Sharma Show in the coming time.

Additionally a report a has revealed that Kapil and Ginni are expecting their second child and the two-three months break on the former's show will give the couple much-needed together time.

A source shared, "Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni is expecting their second child and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break."

However, it remains to be confirmed from Kapil and Ginni's side that they are expecting their second child. Kapil is also tied up with Netflix for an upcoming project.